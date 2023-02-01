Who's Playing

George Washington @ La Salle

Current Records: George Washington 11-10; La Salle 8-13

What to Know

The George Washington Colonials and the La Salle Explorers are set to square off in an Atlantic 10 matchup at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 1 at Tom Gola Arena. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

The contest between George Washington and the Fordham Rams this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with the Colonials falling 85-70 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. One thing holding George Washington back was the mediocre play of guard James Bishop, who did not have his best game: he played for 37 minutes with and eight turnovers.

Meanwhile, La Salle was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 72-70 to the Rhode Island Rams. Guard Josh Nickelberry (16 points) and guard Khalil Brantley (15 points) were the top scorers for La Salle.

Barring any buzzer beaters, George Washington is expected to win a tight contest Wednesday. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

The Colonials came out on top in a nail-biter against the Explorers when the two teams previously met in February of last year, sneaking past 89-87. Will George Washington repeat their success, or does La Salle have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Tom Gola Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Tom Gola Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Colonials are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Explorers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out as a pick 'em.

Over/Under: -109

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

George Washington have won four out of their last six games against La Salle.