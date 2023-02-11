Who's Playing

Massachusetts @ La Salle

Current Records: Massachusetts 13-11; La Salle 11-13

What to Know

After two games on the road, the La Salle Explorers are heading back home. The Explorers and the Massachusetts Minutemen will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at Tom Gola Arena. La Salle should still be riding high after a victory, while UMass will be looking to right the ship.

The St. Bonaventure Bonnies typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday La Salle proved too difficult a challenge. La Salle managed a 76-70 win over St. Bonaventure. La Salle's guard Khalil Brantley filled up the stat sheet, picking up 16 points.

Meanwhile, the Minutemen came up short against the Fordham Rams on Wednesday, falling 77-67. UMass got double-digit scores from four players: forward Matt Cross (17), guard Keon Thompson (13), forward Brandon Martin (11), and forward Wildens Leveque (11).

La Salle is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

La Salle's win brought them up to 11-13 while UMass' loss pulled them down to 13-11. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Explorers have only been able to knock down 41.50% percent of their shots, which is the 28th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. The Minutemen have experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 42.10% percent of their shots, which is the 45th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It could be a slow afternoon.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Tom Gola Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Tom Gola Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

Odds

The Explorers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Minutemen, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Explorers as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Massachusetts have won 11 out of their last 16 games against La Salle.