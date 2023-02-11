Who's Playing
Massachusetts @ La Salle
Current Records: Massachusetts 13-11; La Salle 11-13
What to Know
After two games on the road, the La Salle Explorers are heading back home. The Explorers and the Massachusetts Minutemen will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at Tom Gola Arena. La Salle should still be riding high after a victory, while UMass will be looking to right the ship.
The St. Bonaventure Bonnies typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday La Salle proved too difficult a challenge. La Salle managed a 76-70 win over St. Bonaventure. La Salle's guard Khalil Brantley filled up the stat sheet, picking up 16 points.
Meanwhile, the Minutemen came up short against the Fordham Rams on Wednesday, falling 77-67. UMass got double-digit scores from four players: forward Matt Cross (17), guard Keon Thompson (13), forward Brandon Martin (11), and forward Wildens Leveque (11).
La Salle is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
La Salle's win brought them up to 11-13 while UMass' loss pulled them down to 13-11. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Explorers have only been able to knock down 41.50% percent of their shots, which is the 28th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. The Minutemen have experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 42.10% percent of their shots, which is the 45th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It could be a slow afternoon.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Tom Gola Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $10.00
Odds
The Explorers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Minutemen, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Explorers as a 3-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Massachusetts have won 11 out of their last 16 games against La Salle.
- Jan 11, 2023 - La Salle 78 vs. Massachusetts 77
- Feb 19, 2022 - Massachusetts 80 vs. La Salle 74
- Jan 26, 2022 - Massachusetts 77 vs. La Salle 71
- Jan 09, 2021 - Massachusetts 83 vs. La Salle 67
- Dec 16, 2020 - Massachusetts 85 vs. La Salle 66
- Mar 04, 2020 - Massachusetts 75 vs. La Salle 64
- Jan 08, 2020 - Massachusetts 77 vs. La Salle 69
- Jan 30, 2019 - La Salle 60 vs. Massachusetts 51
- Jan 05, 2019 - La Salle 69 vs. Massachusetts 60
- Mar 07, 2018 - Massachusetts 69 vs. La Salle 67
- Jan 24, 2018 - La Salle 87 vs. Massachusetts 72
- Jan 10, 2018 - Massachusetts 86 vs. La Salle 79
- Feb 26, 2017 - Massachusetts 84 vs. La Salle 71
- Feb 01, 2017 - La Salle 88 vs. Massachusetts 78
- Mar 05, 2016 - Massachusetts 69 vs. La Salle 52
- Jan 03, 2016 - Massachusetts 74 vs. La Salle 67