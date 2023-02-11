Who's Playing

Massachusetts @ La Salle

Current Records: Massachusetts 13-11; La Salle 11-13

What to Know

The La Salle Explorers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Explorers and the Massachusetts Minutemen will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Tom Gola Arena. La Salle will be strutting in after a win while UMass will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The St. Bonaventure Bonnies typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday La Salle proved too difficult a challenge. La Salle secured a 76-70 W over St. Bonaventure. La Salle's guard Khalil Brantley filled up the stat sheet, picking up 16 points.

Meanwhile, the Minutemen came up short against the Fordham Rams on Wednesday, falling 77-67. UMass got double-digit scores from four players: forward Matt Cross (17), guard Keon Thompson (13), forward Brandon Martin (11), and forward Wildens Leveque (11).

La Salle's victory brought them up to 11-13 while UMass' loss pulled them down to 13-11. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: La Salle has only been able to knock down 41.50% percent of their shots, which is the 25th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. The Minutemen have experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 42.10% percent of their shots, which is the 44th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It could be a slow afternoon.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Tom Gola Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Tom Gola Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Massachusetts have won 11 out of their last 16 games against La Salle.