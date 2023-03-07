Who's Playing

Rhode Island @ La Salle

Regular Season Records: Rhode Island 9-21; La Salle 13-18

What to Know

The La Salle Explorers are 2-11 against the Rhode Island Rams since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Tuesday. La Salle and Rhode Island are set to clash at 4:30 p.m. ET March 7 at Barclays Center in the first round of the Atlantic 10 Conference Tourney. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

It was close but no cigar for the Explorers as they fell 76-73 to the Loyola Chicago Ramblers this past Saturday. Despite the defeat, La Salle had strong showings from guard Jhamir Brickus, who had 18 points and seven assists, and guard Daeshon Shepherd, who had 11 points along with five rebounds and four blocks. Brickus' performance made up for a slower matchup against the Dayton Flyers last week.

Meanwhile, the game between Rhode Island and the Davidson Wildcats this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Rhode Island falling 68-54 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. Guard Ishmael Leggett (14 points) was the top scorer for the Rams.

A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Explorers have only been able to knock down 42% percent of their shots, which is the 39th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Rhode Island has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 39.80% percent of their shots, which is the 353rd lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It could be a slow evening.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Rhode Island have won 11 out of their last 13 games against La Salle.