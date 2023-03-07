Who's Playing
Rhode Island @ La Salle
Regular Season Records: Rhode Island 9-21; La Salle 13-18
What to Know
The La Salle Explorers are 2-11 against the Rhode Island Rams since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Tuesday. La Salle and Rhode Island are set to clash at 4:30 p.m. ET March 7 at Barclays Center in the first round of the Atlantic 10 Conference Tourney. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
It was close but no cigar for the Explorers as they fell 76-73 to the Loyola Chicago Ramblers this past Saturday. Despite the defeat, La Salle had strong showings from guard Jhamir Brickus, who had 18 points and seven assists, and guard Daeshon Shepherd, who had 11 points along with five rebounds and four blocks. Brickus' performance made up for a slower matchup against the Dayton Flyers last week.
Meanwhile, the game between Rhode Island and the Davidson Wildcats this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Rhode Island falling 68-54 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. Guard Ishmael Leggett (14 points) was the top scorer for the Rams.
A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Explorers have only been able to knock down 42% percent of their shots, which is the 39th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Rhode Island has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 39.80% percent of their shots, which is the 353rd lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It could be a slow evening.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Rhode Island have won 11 out of their last 13 games against La Salle.
- Jan 28, 2023 - Rhode Island 72 vs. La Salle 70
- Jan 07, 2023 - La Salle 77 vs. Rhode Island 75
- Jan 19, 2022 - Rhode Island 56 vs. La Salle 54
- Jan 27, 2021 - Rhode Island 73 vs. La Salle 60
- Jan 18, 2020 - Rhode Island 66 vs. La Salle 63
- Mar 14, 2019 - Rhode Island 76 vs. La Salle 57
- Jan 19, 2019 - Rhode Island 78 vs. La Salle 67
- Feb 20, 2018 - Rhode Island 95 vs. La Salle 93
- Jan 03, 2018 - Rhode Island 74 vs. La Salle 62
- Feb 21, 2017 - Rhode Island 67 vs. La Salle 56
- Jan 12, 2017 - La Salle 87 vs. Rhode Island 75
- Feb 06, 2016 - Rhode Island 79 vs. La Salle 62
- Jan 16, 2016 - Rhode Island 73 vs. La Salle 62