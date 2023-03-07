The No. 11 seed La Salle Explorers will face the No. 14 seed Rhode Island Rams in the first round of the 2023 Atlantic 10 Tournament on Tuesday afternoon. La Salle is riding a five-game losing streak, including a 76-73 setback against Loyola Chicago on Saturday. Rhode Island lost eight of its final nine regular-season games, wrapping up the campaign with a 68-54 loss to Davidson.

Tipoff is set for 4:30 p.m. ET. The Explorers are favored by 1 point in the latest La Salle vs. Rhode Island odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 139.

La Salle vs. Rhode Island spread: La Salle -1

La Salle vs. Rhode Island over/under: 139 points

La Salle vs. Rhode Island money line: La Salle -120, Rhode Island +100

Why La Salle can cover

Rhode Island wrapped up a disastrous season with a 14-point loss to Davidson on Saturday, despite being just a 3-point underdog. The Rams lost eight of their final nine games, so they do not have any momentum entering the conference tournament. They have only covered the spread twice in their last 11 games in the month of March, and they have only covered once in the last five meetings between these teams.

La Salle is led by sophomore guard Khalil Brantley, who averages 14.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. Senior guard Josh Nickelberry is adding 11.6 points and 2.7 rebounds, while Jhamir Brickus and Fousseyni Drame are both averaging 9.0 points. Brantley poured in 29 points in a 77-75 overtime victory against Rhode Island on Jan. 7.

Why Rhode Island can cover

Rhode Island got revenge in the second meeting between these teams, notching a 72-70 win at home on Jan. 28. Ishmael Leggett scored 20 points and grabbed six rebounds, while Jalen Carey notched 18 points and six boards. They trailed by 14 points with 10:45 remaining, but they outscored La Salle 26-10 down the stretch.

The Rams also upset Dayton as 9-point underdogs in late January, so they are capable of making a run in the Atlantic 10 Tournament. Leggett, a sophomore guard, leads Rhode Island with 16.6 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. The Rams have dominated this series in recent years, winning nine of the last 10 matchups between these teams.

