Who's Playing

Saint Joseph's @ La Salle

Current Records: Saint Joseph's 7-10; La Salle 8-9

What to Know

The La Salle Explorers won both of their matches against the Saint Joseph's Hawks last season (49-48 and 63-56) and are aiming for the same result on Monday. La Salle and Saint Joseph's will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 2 p.m. ET at Tom Gola Arena. The Hawks should still be riding high after a victory, while La Salle will be looking to right the ship.

La Salle lost 66-64 to the Fordham Rams this past Saturday on a last-minute half-court bomb from Fordham's guard Antrell Charlton with 0:02 left to play. The Explorers got double-digit scores from four players: guard Khalil Brantley (19), guard Jhamir Brickus (12), guard Anwar Gill (11), and forward Fousseyni Drame (10).

Meanwhile, everything came up roses for Saint Joseph's at home against the Loyola Chicago Ramblers this past Saturday as the team secured an 86-55 win. The oddsmakers were on Saint Joseph's' side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide. Forward Kacper Klaczek and guard Lynn Greer III were among the main playmakers for Saint Joseph's as the former had 17 points and five assists and the latter shot 5-for-6 from beyond the arc and finished with 17 points, five dimes and six boards.

La Salle is now 8-9 while Saint Joseph's sits at 7-10. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Explorers have only been able to knock down 42% percent of their shots, which is the 41st lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. The Hawks have had an even harder time: they have only been able to knock down 41.60% percent of their shots, which is the 29th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It could be a slow afternoon.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 2 p.m. ET

Monday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Tom Gola Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Tom Gola Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

La Salle have won nine out of their last 16 games against Saint Joseph's.