La Salle vs. Temple: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time

Who's Playing

La Salle (home) vs. Temple (away)

Current Records: La Salle 1-1; Temple 2-0

Last Season Records: La Salle 10-21; Temple 23-9

What to Know

The Temple Owls have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the La Salle Explorers at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Tom Gola Arena. Temple doesn't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 5.5-point advantage in the spread.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 25 turnovers, the Owls took down the Morgan State Bears 75-57 on Saturday. G Nate Pierre-Louis was the offensive standout of the contest for Temple, as he dropped a double-double on 19 points and 11 rebounds in addition to six steal (basketball)s.

Meanwhile, La Salle also played a game with a lot of turnovers (31) and lost 75-59 to the Pennsylvania Quakers. The losing side was boosted by G Ayinde Hikim, who had 14 points. Hikim didn't help his team much against the Iona Gaels, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Temple is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are 0-2 against the spread when favored.

Temple's victory lifted them to 2-0 while La Salle's defeat dropped them down to 1-1. We'll see if Temple can repeat their recent success or if La Salle bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Tom Gola Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Tom Gola Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $125.00

Odds

The Owls are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Explorers.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Owls, as the game opened with the Owls as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: 138

Series History

Temple have won three out of their last four games against La Salle.