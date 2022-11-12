Who's Playing

Wagner @ La Salle

Current Records: Wagner 1-0; La Salle 0-1

What to Know

The Wagner Seahawks are on the road again Saturday and play against the La Salle Explorers at 3 p.m. ET Nov. 12 at Tom Gola Arena. The Seahawks aren't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

On Monday, Wagner narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Temple Owls 76-73.

Meanwhile, La Salle received a tough blow on Monday as they fell 81-68 to the Villanova Wildcats. Khalil Brantley had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 29 minutes with.

Wagner is now 1-0 while La Salle sits at a mirror-image 0-1. A pair of last-season stats to keep an eye on: Wagner enters the game with only 12.5 turnovers per game on average, good for 12th best in college basketball. Less enviably, the Explorers are stumbling into the matchup with the 10th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.6 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Tom Gola Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Tom Gola Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.95

Odds

The Explorers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Seahawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

La Salle won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.