Who's Playing

Dallas Christian Crusaders @ La. Tech Bulldogs

Current Records: Dallas Christian 0-3, La. Tech 9-5

What to Know

After three games on the road, La. Tech is heading back home. They will take on the Dallas Christian Crusaders at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

While it was all tied up 38-38 at halftime, La. Tech was not quite Grand Canyon's equal in the second half on Saturday. The Bulldogs fell just short of the Antelopes by a score of 73-70.

Meanwhile, Dallas Christian's recent rough patch got a bit rougher back in November of 2023 after their sixth straight loss dating back to last season. It's going to take some time for them to recover from the 100-48 bruising that the Lions dished out back in November of 2023. Dallas Christian found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post 22 fewer assists than your opponent.

The Bulldogs' loss was their third straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 9-5. As for the Crusaders, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-3.