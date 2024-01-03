Who's Playing

Dallas Christian Crusaders @ La. Tech Bulldogs

Current Records: Dallas Christian 0-3, La. Tech 9-5

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Thomas Assembly Center -- Ruston, Louisiana

Thomas Assembly Center -- Ruston, Louisiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After three games on the road, La. Tech is heading back home. They will take on the Dallas Christian Crusaders at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

While it was all tied up 38-38 at halftime, La. Tech was not quite Grand Canyon's equal in the second half on Saturday. The Bulldogs fell just short of the Antelopes by a score of 73-70.

Meanwhile, Dallas Christian's recent rough patch got a bit rougher back in November of 2023 after their sixth straight loss dating back to last season. It's going to take some time for them to recover from the 100-48 bruising that the Lions dished out back in November of 2023. Dallas Christian found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post 22 fewer assists than your opponent.

The Bulldogs' loss was their third straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 9-5. As for the Crusaders, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-3.