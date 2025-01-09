Who's Playing

FIU Panthers @ La. Tech Bulldogs

Current Records: FIU 7-8, La. Tech 11-4

How To Watch

What to Know

FIU has enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the La. Tech Bulldogs will face off in a Conference USA battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Thomas Assembly Center. The Panthers pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 8.5-point favorite Bulldogs.

FIU is headed into the match having just posted their biggest victory since November 14, 2024 on Saturday. They put the hurt on Western Kentucky with a sharp 85-66 win. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 52-29.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead FIU to victory, but perhaps none more so than Dashon Gittens, who posted 14 points plus seven rebounds and four steals. The dominant performance also gave Gittens a new career-high in threes (four). Another player making a difference was Asim Jones, who had 17 points plus three steals.

The experts predicted a close game and a win for La. Tech on Saturday, but boy were they wrong. They took a serious blow against N. Mex. State, falling 78-48. The contest marked the Bulldogs' lowest-scoring matchup so far this season.

FIU is on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four matches, which provided a nice bump to their 7-8 record this season. As for La. Tech, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 11-4.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: FIU has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 36.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like La. Tech struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.2. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

FIU came up short against La. Tech when the teams last played back in February of 2024, falling 75-68. Can FIU avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

La. Tech is a big 8.5-point favorite against FIU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 9.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 139.5 points.

Series History

La. Tech has won 7 out of their last 10 games against FIU.