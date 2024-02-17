Halftime Report

Who's Playing

FIU Panthers @ La. Tech Bulldogs

Current Records: FIU 8-17, La. Tech 17-8

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Conference USA matchup on schedule as the La. Tech Bulldogs and the FIU Panthers are set to tip at 3:00 p.m. ET on February 17th at Thomas Assembly Center. La. Tech's defense has only allowed 63.4 points per game this season, so the Panthers' offense will have their work cut out for them.

Last Thursday, the Bulldogs were able to grind out a solid victory over the Gamecocks, taking the game 63-58.

Terri Miller Jr. was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 17 points along with two steals.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 28.1% worse than the opposition, a fact FIU found out the hard way on Thursday. They fell 70-56 to the Bearkats. FIU has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Bulldogs have been performing well recently as they've won seven of their last nine contests, which provided a nice bump to their 17-8 record this season. As for the Panthers, their loss was their seventh straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 8-17.

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy match: La. Tech have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.8 rebounds per game. It's a different story for FIU, though, as they've been averaging only 32.4 rebounds per game. Given La. Tech's sizable advantage in that area, the Panthers will need to find a way to close that gap.

Everything came up roses for La. Tech against the Panthers in their previous meeting on February 1st as the squad secured a 93-53 win. With La. Tech ahead 59-26 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

Odds

La. Tech is a big 14-point favorite against FIU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 14.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 141.5 points.

Series History

La. Tech has won 6 out of their last 10 games against FIU.