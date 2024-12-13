Who's Playing

Georgia Southern Eagles @ La. Tech Bulldogs

Current Records: Georgia Southern 6-4, La. Tech 8-2

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 13, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday, December 13, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Thomas Assembly Center -- Ruston, Louisiana

Thomas Assembly Center -- Ruston, Louisiana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, La. Tech is heading back home. They will welcome the Georgia Southern Eagles at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Thomas Assembly Center. The Bulldogs are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 78.8 points per game this season.

If Georgia Southern heads into halftime all tied up, they better play a good second half: that's when La. Tech took over last week. La. Tech came out on top against Louisiana by a score of 69-58 on Sunday.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead La. Tech to victory, but perhaps none more so than Daniel Batcho, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask Georgia Southern). They had just enough and edged North Florida out 93-91. Having forecasted a close win for the Eagles, the oddsmakers were right on the money.

Georgia Southern was working as a unit and finished the game with 23 assists. That's the most assists they've managed all season.

La. Tech's victory bumped their record up to 8-2. As for Georgia Southern, their win was their sixth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 6-4.

Keep an eye on the arc in Friday's contest: La. Tech has been dynamite from deep this season, having made 37.2% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Georgia Southern, though, as they've only made 31.7% of their threes this season. Given La. Tech's sizable advantage in that area, Georgia Southern will need to find a way to close that gap.