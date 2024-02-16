Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, La. Tech looks much better today on their home court. They have jumped out to a quick 35-28 lead against Jax. State.

If La. Tech keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 17-8 in no time. On the other hand, Jax. State will have to make due with a 12-14 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Jax. State Gamecocks @ La. Tech Bulldogs

Current Records: Jax. State 12-13, La. Tech 16-8

Jax. State has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the La. Tech Bulldogs will face off in a Conference USA battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Thomas Assembly Center. Coming off a loss in a game Jax. State was expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

It's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 28.2% worse than the opposition, a fact Jax. State found out the hard way on Saturday. They fell 70-59 to the Hilltoppers. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Jax. State in their matchups with the Hilltoppers: they've now lost three in a row.

La. Tech has been a dominant force so far, but they're in the middle of a mini-slump at the moment. They fell just short of the Flames by a score of 65-62.

The Gamecocks have traveled a rocky road recently having lost six of their last eight matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 12-13 record this season. As for the Bulldogs, their loss ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 16-8.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Jax. State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like La. Tech struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.2 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Jax. State ended up a good deal behind the Bulldogs in their previous matchup back in January, losing 74-57. Can Jax. State avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

La. Tech is a big 10.5-point favorite against Jax. State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 130.5 points.

