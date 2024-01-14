Who's Playing

Liberty Flames @ La. Tech Bulldogs

Current Records: Liberty 11-6, La. Tech 11-6

When: Sunday, January 14, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Where: Thomas Assembly Center -- Ruston, Louisiana

TV: ESPN2

What to Know

After two games on the road, La. Tech is heading back home. The La. Tech Bulldogs and the Liberty Flames will face off in a Conference USA battle at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Thomas Assembly Center. Liberty took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on La. Tech, who comes in off a win.

On Thursday, the Bulldogs beat the Blue Raiders 60-52.

La. Tech can attribute much of their success to Daniel Batcho, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 13 rebounds. Batcho has been hot recently, having posted ten or more rebounds the last three times he's played. Tahlik Chavez was another key contributor, scoring 15 points.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Liberty last Wednesday, but the final result did not. They fell 61-51 to the Gamecocks. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Liberty has scored all season.

The Bulldogs' victory ended a four-game drought on the road and puts them at 11-6. As for the Flames, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 11-6 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. La. Tech hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.8 points per game. However, it's not like Liberty struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.1 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.