Current Records: Louisiana 5-3, La. Tech 7-2

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET
Where: Thomas Assembly Center -- Ruston, Louisiana

TV: ESPN Plus

Louisiana and La. Tech are an even 4-4 against one another since December of 2015, but not for long. The Louisiana Ragin Cajuns will head out on the road to face off against the La. Tech Bulldogs at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Thomas Assembly Center. Louisiana might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up 15 turnovers on Thursday.

After a string of three wins, Louisiana's good fortune finally ran out. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 88-65 walloping at the hands of the Bulldogs. Louisiana found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post ten fewer assists than your opponent.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs earned a 56-49 victory over the Lumberjacks on Tuesday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for La. Tech.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 5-3.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Louisiana and La. Tech are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Louisiana hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 80.6 points per game. However, it's not like La. Tech struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.3 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Louisiana was able to grind out a solid win over La. Tech when the teams last played back in November of 2022, winning 94-88. The rematch might be a little tougher for Louisiana since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

La. Tech and Louisiana both have 4 wins in their last 8 games.