Lyon Scots @ La. Tech Bulldogs

Current Records: Lyon 0-0, La. Tech 0-1

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Thomas Assembly Center -- Ruston, Louisiana

TV: ESPN Plus

The La. Tech Bulldogs will host the Lyon Scots to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. Tip off is scheduled at 7:00 p.m. ET on November 13th at Thomas Assembly Center.

Monday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Lyon were smashing the glass last season, having averaged 26.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like La. Tech struggles in that department as they've been even better at 39 per game.

Looking back to last season, Lyon finished on the wrong side of .500 (0-1), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year. Similarly, La. Tech sure didn't have their best season, finishing 14-17.