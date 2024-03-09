Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between La. Tech and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. A win is still up for grabs for either team after one quarter, but La. Tech is up 40-37 over Middle Tennessee.

If La. Tech keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 22-9 in no time. On the other hand, Middle Tennessee will have to make due with a 13-18 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders @ La. Tech Bulldogs

Current Records: Middle Tennessee 13-17, La. Tech 21-9

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Conference USA matchup on schedule as the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders and the La. Tech Bulldogs are set to tip at 3:00 p.m. ET on March 9th at Thomas Assembly Center. Middle Tennessee will be strutting in after a win while La. Tech will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Last Tuesday, the Blue Raiders earned a 69-61 win over the Flames.

Meanwhile, after a string of five wins, La. Tech's good fortune finally ran out on Thursday. They took a 72-66 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bearkats. La. Tech didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The losing side was boosted by Daniel Batcho, who almost dropped a double-double on 20 points and nine rebounds. He hasn't dropped below three blocks for seven straight games.

The Blue Raiders pushed their record up to 13-17 with that victory, which was their sixth straight at home. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 78.2 points per game. As for the Bulldogs, their defeat dropped their record down to 21-9.

Middle Tennessee will be fighting an uphill battle on Saturday as the experts have pegged them as the 13-point underdog. Currently 15-11 against the spread, La. Tech has been a solid investment this season; on the other hand, Middle Tennessee is only 9-18 ATS.

Middle Tennessee came up short against La. Tech when the teams last played back in January, falling 60-52. Can Middle Tennessee avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

La. Tech is a big 13-point favorite against Middle Tennessee, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 13.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 131.5 points.

Series History

Middle Tennessee has won 5 out of their last 9 games against La. Tech.