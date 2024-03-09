Who's Playing

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders @ La. Tech Bulldogs

Current Records: Middle Tennessee 13-17, La. Tech 21-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Thomas Assembly Center -- Ruston, Louisiana

Thomas Assembly Center -- Ruston, Louisiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Conference USA matchup on schedule as the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders and the La. Tech Bulldogs are set to tip at 3:00 p.m. ET on March 9th at Thomas Assembly Center. Middle Tennessee will be strutting in after a win while La. Tech will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Last Tuesday, the Blue Raiders earned a 69-61 win over the Flames.

Meanwhile, after a string of five wins, La. Tech's good fortune finally ran out on Thursday. They took a 72-66 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bearkats. La. Tech didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The losing side was boosted by Daniel Batcho, who almost dropped a double-double on 20 points and nine rebounds. He hasn't dropped below three blocks for seven straight games.

The Blue Raiders pushed their record up to 13-17 with that victory, which was their sixth straight at home. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 78.2 points per game. As for the Bulldogs, their defeat dropped their record down to 21-9.

Middle Tennessee came up short against La. Tech when the teams last played back in January, falling 60-52. Can Middle Tennessee avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Middle Tennessee has won 5 out of their last 9 games against La. Tech.