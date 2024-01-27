Who's Playing

Current Records: N. Mex. State 9-11, La. Tech 14-6

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Thomas Assembly Center -- Ruston, Louisiana

What to Know

We've got another exciting Conference USA matchup on schedule as the N. Mex. State Aggies and the La. Tech Bulldogs are set to tip at 3:00 p.m. ET on January 27th at Thomas Assembly Center. N. Mex. State is hoping to put an end to an eight-game streak of away losses.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 13 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact N. Mex. State found out the hard way on Thursday. They fell 79-67 to the Bearkats. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for N. Mex. State in their matchups with Sam Houston: they've now lost three in a row.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Femi Odukale, who scored 17 points along with seven rebounds and three steals. Jordan Rawls was another key contributor, scoring 18 points.

N. Mex. State struggled to work together and finished the game with only four assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, La. Tech had already won three in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 9.7 points), and they went ahead and made it four on Thursday. They came out on top against the Miners by a score of 68-54.

Daniel Batcho was the offensive standout of the contest as he dropped a double-double on 19 points and 12 rebounds. He set a new season high mark in blocks with seven. The team also got some help courtesy of Tahlik Chavez, who scored 18 points.

The Aggies' loss dropped their record down to 9-11. As for the Bulldogs, they are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six contests, which provided a nice bump to their 14-6 record this season.