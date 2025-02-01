Who's Playing

Sam Houston Bearkats @ La. Tech Bulldogs

Current Records: Sam Houston 8-13, La. Tech 15-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Thomas Assembly Center -- Ruston, Louisiana

Thomas Assembly Center -- Ruston, Louisiana TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $3.00

What to Know

We've got another exciting Conference USA matchup on schedule as the Sam Houston Bearkats and the La. Tech Bulldogs are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Thomas Assembly Center. The Bearkats are no doubt hoping to put an end to a seven-game streak of away losses.

The experts predicted Sam Houston would be headed in after a win, but Western Kentucky made sure that didn't happen. Sam Houston took a 75-66 hit to the loss column at the hands of Western Kentucky on Saturday.

Despite their defeat, Sam Houston saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Cameron Huefner, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and 13 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. The dominant performance also gave Huefner a new career-high in offensive rebounds (seven). Kalifa Sakho was another key player, as he made all 5 shots he took racking up 12 points plus five rebounds.

Meanwhile, La. Tech beat Middle Tennessee 75-69 on Saturday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Bulldogs.

Daniel Batcho was the offensive standout of the match as he dropped a double-double on 25 points and 12 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Kaden Cooper, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 13 rebounds.

Sam Houston's loss dropped their record down to 8-13. As for La. Tech, their victory bumped their record up to 15-6.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Sam Houston hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.1 points per game. However, it's not like La. Tech struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.4. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Sam Houston is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last eight times they've played.

Odds

La. Tech is a big 8-point favorite against Sam Houston, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Bulldogs, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 145 points.

Series History

Sam Houston has won 3 out of their last 4 games against La. Tech.