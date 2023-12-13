Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between La. Tech and the victory they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead SE Louisiana 44-27.

La. Tech entered the contest having won three straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it four, or will SE Louisiana step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

SE Louisiana Lions @ La. Tech Bulldogs

Current Records: SE Louisiana 2-7, La. Tech 8-2

What to Know

The SE Louisiana Lions will head out on the road to face off against the La. Tech Bulldogs at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Thomas Assembly Center. SE Louisiana is hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses.

It's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 16.1% worse than the opposition, a fact SE Louisiana found out the hard way on Saturday. They suffered a bruising 69-44 loss at the hands of the Jaguars. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points SE Louisiana has scored all season.

Meanwhile, La. Tech entered their tilt with Louisiana with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. The Bulldogs walked away with a 72-67 victory over the Ragin Cajuns on Saturday.

La. Tech can attribute much of their success to Tahlik Chavez, who scored 30 points. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Chavez has scored all season. Another player making a difference was Daniel Batcho, who scored 14 points along with eight rebounds.

The Lions' loss dropped their record down to 2-7. As for the Bulldogs, their victory bumped their record up to 8-2.

SE Louisiana is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

SE Louisiana came up short against La. Tech in their previous meeting back in December of 2020, falling 78-69. Can SE Louisiana avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

La. Tech is a big 13.5-point favorite against SE Louisiana, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 14-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 135 points.

Series History

La. Tech has won both of the games they've played against SE Louisiana in the last 7 years.