Halftime Report

Only one more quarter stands between La. Tech and the victory they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. Sitting on a score of 35-25, they have looked like the better team, but there's still one more quarter to play.

If La. Tech keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 3-1 in no time. On the other hand, Southern Utah will have to make due with a 1-3 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Southern Utah Thunderbirds @ La. Tech Bulldogs

Current Records: Southern Utah 1-2, La. Tech 2-1

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Where: Thomas Assembly Center -- Ruston, Louisiana

TV: ESPN Plus

Follow: CBS Sports App

Ticket Cost: $8.00

What to Know

The La. Tech Bulldogs will be playing at home against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at 4:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Thomas Assembly Center. Southern Utah took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on La. Tech, who comes in off a win.

Last Thursday, the Bulldogs were able to grind out a solid victory over the Warhawks, taking the game 73-63. The win made it back-to-back wins for La. Tech.

Meanwhile, Southern Utah pushed their score all the way to 84 on Tuesday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They took a 93-84 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Aggies.

Prophet Johnson put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 24 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Dominique Ford, who scored 19 points.

The Bulldogs now have a winning record of 2-1. As for the Thunderbirds, they now have a losing record at 1-2.

While only La. Tech took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking forward, La. Tech is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 13.5 points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites at home this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as La. Tech and Southern Utah are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. La. Tech hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 82 points per game. However, it's not like Southern Utah struggles in that department as they've been even better at 88 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

La. Tech is a big 13.5-point favorite against Southern Utah, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 13-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 149.5 points.

