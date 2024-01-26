Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between La. Tech and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 34-27 lead against UTEP.

La. Tech entered the match having won three straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it four, or will UTEP step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

UTEP Miners @ La. Tech Bulldogs

Current Records: UTEP 11-8, La. Tech 13-6

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 25, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 25, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Thomas Assembly Center -- Ruston, Louisiana

Thomas Assembly Center -- Ruston, Louisiana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

UTEP has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The UTEP Miners and the La. Tech Bulldogs will face off in a Conference USA battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Thomas Assembly Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Even though UTEP has not done well against Western Kentucky recently (they were 1-7 in their previous eight matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. The Miners walked away with a 93-87 victory over the Hilltoppers. With that win, UTEP brought their scoring average up to 75.5 points per game.

Meanwhile, La. Tech waltzed into their game Saturday with two straight wins but they left with three. They took down the Gamecocks 74-57.

The Miners pushed their record up to 11-8 with that victory, which was their third straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 80.0 points per game. As for the Bulldogs, they are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 13-6 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as UTEP and La. Tech are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. UTEP hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.5 points per game. However, it's not like La. Tech struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.9 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

UTEP is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a five-game streak of failing to cover when playing on the road.

Odds

La. Tech is a big 10.5-point favorite against UTEP, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 136.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

La. Tech has won 6 out of their last 10 games against UTEP.