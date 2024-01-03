Who's Playing

Army 4-9, Lafayette 1-12

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Kirby Sports Center -- Easton, Pennsylvania

The Army Black Knights and the Lafayette Leopards will face off in a Patriot clash at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 3rd at Kirby Sports Center. Neither Army nor Lafayette could muster much offensive firepower in their last games, so it might be the defenses that decide this one.

Army fell on hard times earlier this season, but after back-to-back wins it seems like their luck might finally be changing. They came out on top against the Mariners by a score of 58-50 on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Lafayette's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their ninth straight loss. They suffered a painful 59-38 loss at the hands of the Spiders. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Lafayette has scored all season.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Lafayette struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

The Black Knights' win bumped their record up to 4-9. As for the Leopards, their defeat was their seventh straight on the road dating back to last season, which bumped their record down to 1-12.

Wednesday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Army have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.7 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Lafayette, though, as they've been averaging only 33.4 rebounds per game. Given Army's sizeable advantage in that area, Lafayette will need to find a way to close that gap.

Army was able to grind out a solid win over Lafayette when the teams last played back in February of 2023, winning 53-43. The rematch might be a little tougher for Army since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Army has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Lafayette.