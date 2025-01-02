Who's Playing

Boston U. Terriers @ Lafayette Leopards

Current Records: Boston U. 6-7, Lafayette 5-8

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 2, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 2, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Kirby Sports Center -- Easton, Pennsylvania

Kirby Sports Center -- Easton, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Boston U. is preparing for their first Patriot League matchup of the season on Thursday. Their road trip will continue as they head out to face the Lafayette Leopards at 7:00 p.m. ET at Kirby Sports Center. The Terriers will be strutting in after a win while the Leopards will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Boston U. is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 131.5, but even that wound up being too high. It was close, but on Sundaythey capped 2024 with a 59-56 victory over Maine. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest win the Terriers have posted since February 28th.

Boston U. can attribute much of their success to Michael McNair, who posted 16 points in addition to six rebounds and two steals. Another player making a difference was Kyrone Alexander, who posted 13 points plus five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Lafayette's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their third straight loss. They took a 70-65 hit to the loss column at the hands of Stonehill. The Leopards didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Alex Chaikin, who had 12 points along with two steals and two blocks. The team also got some help courtesy of Justin Vander Baan, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Boston U.'s victory bumped their record up to 6-7. As for Lafayette, their defeat dropped their record down to 5-8.

Thursday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Boston U. has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 36.2 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Lafayette, though, as they've been averaging only 33.3. Given Boston U.'s sizable advantage in that area, Lafayette will need to find a way to close that gap.

Boston U. was able to grind out a solid win over Lafayette when the teams last played back in January, winning 62-48. Does Boston U. have another victory up their sleeve, or will Lafayette turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Boston U. has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Lafayette.