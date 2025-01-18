Halftime Report

Who's Playing

Colgate Raiders @ Lafayette Leopards

Current Records: Colgate 7-11, Lafayette 7-11

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Kirby Sports Center -- Easton, Pennsylvania

Kirby Sports Center -- Easton, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $13.65

What to Know

We've got another exciting Patriot matchup on schedule as the Colgate Raiders and the Lafayette Leopards are set to tip at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kirby Sports Center. The Leopards have the home-court advantage, but the Raiders are expected to win by 1.5 points.

Lafayette is hoping to do what Navy couldn't on Wednesday: put an end to Colgate's winning streak, which now stands at three games. Colgate walked away with a 73-66 victory over Navy.

Jeff Woodward was the offensive standout of the match as he went 7 for 9 en route to 16 points plus eight rebounds and six assists.

Meanwhile, Lafayette lost 70-68 to Army on a last-minute jump shot From Jalen Rucker. The loss hurts even more since the Leopards were up 38-26 with 19:48 left in the second.

Despite their loss, Lafayette saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Justin Vander Baan, who went 8 for 13 en route to 17 points plus five blocks, was perhaps the best of all. Vander Baan has been hot recently, having posted two or more blocks the last four times he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Andrew Phillips, who earned 12 points along with six rebounds and five assists.

Colgate's win ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 7-11. As for Lafayette, their defeat was their fifth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 7-11.

Colgate beat Lafayette 67-62 when the teams last played back in February of 2024. Will Colgate repeat their success, or does Lafayette have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Colgate is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Lafayette, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Raiders as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is 132 points.

Series History

Colgate has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Lafayette.