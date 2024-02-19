Who's Playing

Colgate Raiders @ Lafayette Leopards

Current Records: Colgate 19-8, Lafayette 11-16

How To Watch

What to Know

Colgate has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Lafayette Leopards will face off in a Patriot battle at 6:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Kirby Sports Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

After a 84-73 finish the last time they played, Colgate and the Bison decided to play a little more cautiously this time around. The Raiders walked away with a 62-50 victory over the Bison on Saturday.

American typically has all the answers at home, but on Saturday Lafayette proved too difficult a challenge. They came out on top against the Eagles by a score of 68-62.

The Raiders have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won 13 of their last 14 matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 19-8 record this season. As for the Leopards, their victory bumped their record up to 11-16.

Keep an eye on the arc in Monday's matchup: Colgate have been dynamite from deep this season, having made 37.1% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Lafayette, though, as they've only made 31.5% of their threes this season. Given Colgate's sizable advantage in that area, the Leopards will need to find a way to close that gap.

Colgate came up short against the Leopards in their previous matchup back in January, falling 69-64. Can Colgate avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Colgate has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Lafayette.