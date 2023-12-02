Who's Playing

Current Records: Cornell 6-1, Lafayette 1-7

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Where: Kirby Sports Center -- Easton, Pennsylvania

Lafayette will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the Cornell Big Red at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday. Lafayette is staggering into the game hobbled by four consecutive losses, while Cornell will skip in buoyed by three consecutive wins.

It's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 16.4% worse than the opposition, a fact Lafayette found out the hard way on Wednesday. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 69-48 to the Dragons. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Lafayette in their matchups with Drexel: they've now lost four in a row.

Meanwhile, even though Monmouth scored an imposing 87 points on Wednesday, Cornell still came out on top. The Big Red managed a 91-87 victory over the Hawks.

The losses dropped the Leopards to 1-7 and the Dragons to 4-3.

While only Cornell took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking ahead, Cornell is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 11.5 points. This contest might not be the best time to bet Lafayette against the spread since they've let bettors down the last three times they've played.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Lafayette have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 32.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Cornell struggles in that department as they've been even better at 37.1 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Cornell is a big 11.5-point favorite against Lafayette, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Big Red as a 11-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 148 points.

Series History

Cornell has won 6 out of their last 7 games against Lafayette.