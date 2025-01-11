Who's Playing

Holy Cross Crusaders @ Lafayette Leopards

Current Records: Holy Cross 10-6, Lafayette 6-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Kirby Sports Center -- Easton, Pennsylvania

Kirby Sports Center -- Easton, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

Holy Cross is 2-8 against Lafayette since February of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both will face off in a Patriot battle at 1:00 p.m. ET at Kirby Sports Center. The Crusaders will be strutting in after a victory while the Leopards will be stumbling in from a loss.

Holy Cross took a loss when they played away from home on Sunday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Wednesday. They came out on top against Navy by a score of 70-59.

Holy Cross can attribute much of their success to Caleb Kenney, who went 9 for 12 en route to 18 points plus eight rebounds, and Joe Nugent, who shot 5-for-8 from deep and almost dropped a double-double on 21 points and nine rebounds. Kenney's performance made up for a slower match against American on Sunday.

Even though they won, Holy Cross struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only three offensive rebounds. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as Navy pulled down 11.

Meanwhile, Lafayette fought the good fight in their overtime game against Bucknell on Wednesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of the Bison by a score of 65-62. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest defeat the Leopards have suffered against the Bison since February 19, 2022.

Lafayette's loss came about despite a quality game from Justin Vander Baan, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and ten rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Vander Baan a new career-high in field goal percentage (75%). Andrew Phillips was another key player, going 7 for 13 en route to 16 points plus seven rebounds and two steals.

Holy Cross is on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six contests, which provided a nice bump to their 10-6 record this season. As for Lafayette, they dropped their record down to 6-10 with the defeat, which was their fourth straight on the road.

Things could have been worse for Holy Cross, but things could have been a whole lot better as they took a 75-59 loss to Lafayette in their previous matchup back in February of 2024. Can Holy Cross avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Lafayette has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Holy Cross.