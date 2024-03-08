Halftime Report

Lehigh is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Lafayette 40-26.

Lehigh entered the game with two straight defeats and they're well on their way to making it three. Can they turn things around, or will Lafayette hand them another defeat? Only time will tell.

Who's Playing

Lehigh Mountain Hawks @ Lafayette Leopards

Current Records: Lehigh 12-17, Lafayette 11-20

How To Watch

When: Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Kirby Sports Center -- Easton, Pennsylvania

Kirby Sports Center -- Easton, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Lehigh has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Lafayette Leopards are set to clash at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Kirby Sports Center in a Patriot League postseason contest. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Lehigh suffered their closest loss since January 17th on Saturday. They fell just short of the Raiders by a score of 63-60. Lehigh has struggled against Colgate recently, as their match on Saturday was their sixth consecutive lost matchup.

Tyler Whitney-Sidney put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 24 points along with six rebounds.

Lehigh struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Lafayette's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. They took a 60-50 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bison.

Despite the loss, Lafayette had strong showings from Kyle Jenkins, who scored 12 points along with seven rebounds, and Eric Sondberg, who scored 12 points along with five rebounds and three steals. Jenkins didn't help Lafayette's cause all that much against Colgate back in February but the same can't be said for this match.

The Mountain Hawks' defeat dropped their record down to 12-17. As for the Leopards, they have been struggling recently as they've lost six of their last seven matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 11-20 record this season.

Looking ahead, Lehigh is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when playing as the favorites on the road.

Lehigh beat Lafayette 71-63 in their previous meeting two weeks ago. Will Lehigh repeat their success, or does Lafayette have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Lehigh is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Lafayette, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mountain Hawks as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 137.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Lafayette and Lehigh both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.