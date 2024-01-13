Who's Playing

Navy Midshipmen @ Lafayette Leopards

Current Records: Navy 6-8, Lafayette 4-12

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Patriot matchup on schedule as the Navy Midshipmen and the Lafayette Leopards are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on January 13th at Kirby Sports Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Wednesday, the Midshipmen were able to grind out a solid win over the Crusaders, taking the game 80-70.

Meanwhile, Lafayette waltzed into their game Wednesday with two straight wins but they left with three. They walked away with a 69-64 win over the Raiders.

The Midshipmen's victory ended a six-game drought on the road and puts them at 6-8. As for the Leopards, their victory bumped their record up to 4-12.

Navy will be fighting an uphill battle on Saturday as the experts have pegged them as the 1.5-point underdog. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when playing on the road.

Lafayette and Navy pleased both fans and bettors in their last contests by winning and covering the spread. Looking ahead, Lafayette is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. For those looking to play the spread, keep Navy's opponent in mind: they have a solid 6-2 record against the spread vs Lafayette over their last eight matchups.

Odds

Lafayette is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Navy, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Leopards as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 126.5 points.

Series History

Navy has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Lafayette.