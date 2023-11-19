Who's Playing

Wilkes Colonels @ Lafayette Leopards

Current Records: Wilkes 0-0, Lafayette 0-3

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Where: Kirby Sports Center -- Easton, Pennsylvania

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV

What to Know

The Lafayette Leopards will host the Wilkes Colonels to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. Tip off is scheduled at 1:00 p.m. ET on November 19th at Kirby Sports Center.

Sunday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Wilkes were smashing the glass last season, having averaged 28 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Lafayette struggles in that department as they've been even better at 31.3 per game.

Looking back to last season, Wilkes finished on the wrong side of .500 (0-1), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year. Similarly, Lafayette finished with a dismal 9-22 record.