Who's Playing

American @ Lafayette

Regular Season Records: American 17-14; Lafayette 10-22

What to Know

The American Eagles and the Lafayette Leopards are set to clash at 4 p.m. ET March 5 at Kirby Sports Center in the third round of the Patriot League Conference Tourney. The Eagles will be seeking to avenge the 70-59 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played January 18th.

American earned some more postseason success in their contest this past Thursday. They escaped with a win against the Navy Midshipmen by the margin of a single free throw, 52-51. American can attribute much of their success to forward Johnny O'Neil, who had 15 points along with nine rebounds and four blocks.

Meanwhile, Lafayette was able to grind out a solid win over the Lehigh Mountain Hawks this past Thursday, winning 71-64. Lafayette relied on the efforts of forward Josh Rivera, who had 24 points, and forward Leo O'Boyle, who had 14 points in addition to nine boards. O'Boyle had some trouble finding his footing against the Bucknell Bison last week, so this was a step in the right direction.

American is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Holy Cross Crusaders Feb. 11 easily too and instead slipped up with a 74-66. In other words, don't count the Leopards out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Kirby Sports Center -- Easton, Pennsylvania

Kirby Sports Center -- Easton, Pennsylvania TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Odds

The Leopards are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Lafayette have won ten out of their last 15 games against American.