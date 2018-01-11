Lafayette vs. Army odds: College basketball picks from proven computer model

College basketball fans get the rare opportunity to take in some midweek early action when Lafayette travels to Army on Thursday for a noon ET tip at Christl Arena. The Black Knights are 9.5-point favorites over the Leopards, unchanged from the open.

We can tell you the model projects an average of 14.3 points for Matt Klinewski of Lafayette to lead all scorers, while Alex Petrie will contribute 12 points for the Leopards, who come into this matchup with a disappointing 4-11 record on the season. Matt Wilson and Alex King, meanwhile, are both projected to score 11 points for the Black Knights.

The computer knows that Lafayette has struggled mightily this season and has just one win on the road -- a 71-68 decision against Colgate. The Leopards have been poor on both ends of the floor, but offense is where they have really fallen short. They rank 301st in the nation in scoring offense, putting up just 68.5 points per game.

Army, meanwhile, comes into this matchup with a far better record and is fresh off a road victory over American. The Black Knights have won four of six overall thanks in large part to an unselfish offensive attack that ranks in the top 10 nationally in assists per game with 18.5.

But that doesn't necessarily mean the Black Knights will be able to cover a large 9.5-point spread in this conference matchup.

After a brutal non-conference schedule that included top-ranked Villanova, the Leopards have bounced back to be more competitive in Patriot League play. They're 2-2 in the conference and their losses each came by fewer than 9.5 points, which is the spread for the game against Army.

And Petrie, a freshman, has really found his groove recently. He scored 26 points in his last outing against Bucknell and dropped 29 on Holy Cross on Jan. 2.

Will Army protect its home court with a double-digit win that covers the spread or will Lafayette make a big statement by going on the road and winning or at least staying competitive?