Boston University @ Lafayette

Current Records: Boston University 12-14; Lafayette 8-18

What to Know

The Lafayette Leopards are 2-13 against the Boston University Terriers since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Lafayette and Boston University will face off in a Patriot battle at 1 p.m. ET at Kirby Sports Center. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Leopards strolled past the Holy Cross Crusaders with points to spare on Monday, taking the matchup 72-58. Lafayette can attribute much of their success to forward Josh Rivera, who had 25 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Boston University didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the American Eagles on Wednesday, but they still walked away with a 60-54 victory.

The wins brought Lafayette up to 8-18 and the Terriers to 12-14. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Leopards are stumbling into the contest with the 354th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 61.1 on average. Boston University has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 41.10% percent of their shots, which is the 20th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Kirby Sports Center -- Easton, Pennsylvania

Kirby Sports Center -- Easton, Pennsylvania Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Boston University have won 13 out of their last 15 games against Lafayette.