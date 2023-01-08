Who's Playing
Bucknell @ Lafayette
Current Records: Bucknell 7-9; Lafayette 2-14
What to Know
The Lafayette Leopards are 4-12 against the Bucknell Bison since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Sunday. The Leopards and Bucknell will face off in a Patriot battle at 1 p.m. ET at Kirby Sports Center. Lafayette is out to stop a nine-game streak of losses at home.
Lafayette was close but no cigar on Thursday as they fell 73-69 to the Boston University Terriers.
Meanwhile, the point spread favored Bucknell on Thursday, but luck did not. They fell to the Lehigh Mountain Hawks 72-64.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Kirby Sports Center -- Easton, Pennsylvania
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Bucknell have won 12 out of their last 16 games against Lafayette.
- Mar 01, 2022 - Bucknell 82 vs. Lafayette 81
- Feb 19, 2022 - Bucknell 92 vs. Lafayette 89
- Feb 05, 2022 - Lafayette 74 vs. Bucknell 72
- Mar 06, 2021 - Bucknell 92 vs. Lafayette 84
- Jan 10, 2021 - Lafayette 87 vs. Bucknell 76
- Jan 09, 2021 - Lafayette 83 vs. Bucknell 60
- Feb 03, 2020 - Lafayette 65 vs. Bucknell 62
- Jan 05, 2020 - Bucknell 78 vs. Lafayette 66
- Feb 24, 2019 - Bucknell 118 vs. Lafayette 76
- Feb 02, 2019 - Bucknell 94 vs. Lafayette 66
- Feb 03, 2018 - Bucknell 74 vs. Lafayette 59
- Jan 08, 2018 - Bucknell 80 vs. Lafayette 75
- Feb 22, 2017 - Bucknell 94 vs. Lafayette 64
- Jan 25, 2017 - Bucknell 78 vs. Lafayette 55
- Feb 24, 2016 - Bucknell 86 vs. Lafayette 83
- Jan 25, 2016 - Bucknell 79 vs. Lafayette 67