Who's Playing

Bucknell @ Lafayette

Current Records: Bucknell 7-9; Lafayette 2-14

What to Know

The Lafayette Leopards are 4-12 against the Bucknell Bison since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Sunday. The Leopards and Bucknell will face off in a Patriot battle at 1 p.m. ET at Kirby Sports Center. Lafayette is out to stop a nine-game streak of losses at home.

Lafayette was close but no cigar on Thursday as they fell 73-69 to the Boston University Terriers.

Meanwhile, the point spread favored Bucknell on Thursday, but luck did not. They fell to the Lehigh Mountain Hawks 72-64.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Kirby Sports Center -- Easton, Pennsylvania

Kirby Sports Center -- Easton, Pennsylvania Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Bucknell have won 12 out of their last 16 games against Lafayette.