Lafayette vs. Colgate odds, line: 2020 Patriot League Tournament picks, predictions from advanced model

The Colgate Raiders and the Lafayette Leopards will face off in a Patriot League clash at 2 p.m. ET Sunday at Cotterell Court. Colgate is 24-8 overall and 14-1 at home, while Lafayette is 19-11 overall and 10-6 on the road. Colgate enters Sunday's showdown having won four of its last five games. Lafayette, meanwhile, has won four of its last six. The Raiders are favored by 11-points in the latest Colgate vs. Lafayette odds, and the over-under is set at 159.

Colgate vs. Lafayette spread: Colgate -11

Colgate vs. Lafayette over-under: 149 points

Colgate vs. Lafayette money line: Colgate -680, Lafayette +484

What you need to know about Lafayette

The Leopards didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Army West Point Black Knights this past Thursday, but they still walked away with a 73-68 victory. Lafayette can attribute much of their success to forward Leo O'Boyle, who had 20 points along with five rebounds.

Lafayette has also fared well against the spread in its most recent meetings against Colgate. In fact, the Leopards are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games against the Raiders. Plus, Lafayette earned an 80-78 victory over Colgate the last time these two teams met on Jan. 29.

What you need to know about Colgate

The Raiders earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing this past Thursday. The Raiders had enough points to win and then some against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks, taking their game 83-70. The Raiders' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but forward Rapolas Ivanauskas led the charge as he had 20 points in addition to seven boards.

Colgate enters Sunday's showdown averaging 76.2 points per game this season, which ranks 42nd in college basketball. The Raiders are led by Jordan Burns, who's averaging 15.6 points, 4.6 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game. Ivanauskas has also been an offensive threat throughout the season, averaging 13.2 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.

