Holy Cross @ Lafayette
Current Records: Holy Cross 6-12; Lafayette 4-14
What to Know
The Lafayette Leopards and the Holy Cross Crusaders will face off in a Patriot clash at 1 p.m. ET Jan. 14 at Kirby Sports Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Holy Cross winning the first 79-74 at home and the Leopards taking the second 84-61.
Lafayette was able to grind out a solid victory over the Navy Midshipmen on Wednesday, winning 59-50.
Meanwhile, Holy Cross ended up a good deal behind the Lehigh Mountain Hawks when they played on Wednesday, losing 76-58.
Lafayette's win brought them up to 4-14 while Holy Cross' defeat pulled them down to 6-12. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Leopards are stumbling into the game with the 351st fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 62.1 on average. The Crusaders have had an even harder time: they are 27th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 65.9 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Kirby Sports Center -- Easton, Pennsylvania
Series History
Lafayette have won seven out of their last 13 games against Holy Cross.
- Feb 21, 2022 - Lafayette 84 vs. Holy Cross 61
- Jan 07, 2022 - Holy Cross 79 vs. Lafayette 74
- Feb 15, 2020 - Lafayette 72 vs. Holy Cross 62
- Jan 08, 2020 - Lafayette 82 vs. Holy Cross 64
- Mar 05, 2019 - Holy Cross 79 vs. Lafayette 74
- Feb 10, 2019 - Lafayette 69 vs. Holy Cross 67
- Jan 12, 2019 - Holy Cross 77 vs. Lafayette 70
- Jan 27, 2018 - Holy Cross 85 vs. Lafayette 74
- Jan 02, 2018 - Lafayette 60 vs. Holy Cross 48
- Feb 08, 2017 - Lafayette 69 vs. Holy Cross 59
- Jan 11, 2017 - Holy Cross 71 vs. Lafayette 54
- Feb 10, 2016 - Holy Cross 67 vs. Lafayette 54
- Jan 13, 2016 - Lafayette 65 vs. Holy Cross 52