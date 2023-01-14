Who's Playing

Holy Cross @ Lafayette

Current Records: Holy Cross 6-12; Lafayette 4-14

What to Know

The Lafayette Leopards and the Holy Cross Crusaders will face off in a Patriot clash at 1 p.m. ET Jan. 14 at Kirby Sports Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Holy Cross winning the first 79-74 at home and the Leopards taking the second 84-61.

Lafayette was able to grind out a solid victory over the Navy Midshipmen on Wednesday, winning 59-50.

Meanwhile, Holy Cross ended up a good deal behind the Lehigh Mountain Hawks when they played on Wednesday, losing 76-58.

Lafayette's win brought them up to 4-14 while Holy Cross' defeat pulled them down to 6-12. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Leopards are stumbling into the game with the 351st fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 62.1 on average. The Crusaders have had an even harder time: they are 27th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 65.9 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Kirby Sports Center -- Easton, Pennsylvania

Kirby Sports Center -- Easton, Pennsylvania

Series History

Lafayette have won seven out of their last 13 games against Holy Cross.