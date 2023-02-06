The Holy Cross Crusaders will try to get back on track when they face the Lafayette Leopards on Monday night. Holy Cross has lost three of its last four games, falling to Navy in an 86-68 final on Saturday. Lafayette is riding a three-game losing streak following a 66-64 setback against Lehigh its last time out.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network. The Leopards are favored by 3 points in the latest Holy Cross vs. Lafayette odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 126.5.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times.

Now, the model has set its sights on Holy Cross vs. Lafayette. Here are several college basketball odds for Holy Cross vs. Lafayette:

Holy Cross vs. Lafayette spread: Lafayette -3

Holy Cross vs. Lafayette over/under: 126 points

Holy Cross vs. Lafayette money line: Holy Cross +126, Lafayette -150

Why Holy Cross can cover

Lafayette has had some miserable performances of late, including a 53-34 loss to Navy last Wednesday as a 1.5-point underdog. The Leopards scored just 11 points in the second half of that game and have lost back-to-back road games to Lehigh and Colgate. They are now just 2-15 in their last 17 road games and have only covered the spread once in their last five games overall this season.

Holy Cross has been dominant in this series at home in recent years, winning five of the last six meetings at Hart Recreation Center. The Crusaders sprung an upset at Boston last Wednesday as 7.5-point underdogs, with Joe Octave pouring in 27 points. Octave is one of four Holy Cross players averaging double figures, paced by senior forward Gerrale Gates' 17.1 points per game.

Why Lafayette can cover

Holy Cross is not in great form right now either, having lost three of its last four games and six of its last eight. The Crusaders have dropped three straight home games against Colgate, Lehigh and Navy, getting blown out by the Midshipmen in an 86-68 final on Saturday. They were only 6-point underdogs in that game, but they allowed Navy's Daniel Deaver to score 35 points and grab 16 rebounds.

Lafayette's balanced lineup is led by senior forward Leo O'Boyle, who is averaging 11.8 points and 3.5 rebounds per game. Sophomore guard CJ Fulton is scoring 10.3 points and grabbing 5.3 rebounds, while junior forward Kyle Jenkins is adding 9.6 points and 5.7 rebounds. The Leopards have covered the spread in nine of the last 11 meetings between these teams.

The model has simulated Lafayette vs. Holy Cross 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over.

So who wins Holy Cross vs. Lafayette?