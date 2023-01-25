Who's Playing

Loyola-Maryland @ Lafayette

Current Records: Loyola-Maryland 7-14; Lafayette 6-15

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Lafayette Leopards are heading back home. The Leopards and the Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds will face off in a Patriot battle at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Kirby Sports Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Loyola-Maryland winning the first 74-60 at home and Lafayette taking the second 77-68.

The matchup between Lafayette and the Lehigh Mountain Hawks this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Lafayette falling 61-49 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Forward Leo O'Boyle wasn't much of a difference maker for Lafayette; O'Boyle finished with only nine points on 3-for-10 shooting in his 35 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, the contest between the Greyhounds and the Boston University Terriers this past Saturday was not particularly close, with Loyola-Maryland falling 66-53. The top scorer for Loyola-Maryland was guard Kenneth Jones (16 points).

Lafayette is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. At 2-4 against the spread at home, they are no cash cow. That said, Loyola-Maryland isn't so hot on the road, where they are 3-7.

The losses put Lafayette at 6-15 and Loyola-Maryland at 7-14. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Lafayette has only been able to knock down 40.50% percent of their shots, which is the 12th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. The Greyhounds have experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 47.90% from the floor on average, which is the 352nd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Kirby Sports Center -- Easton, Pennsylvania

Kirby Sports Center -- Easton, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Leopards are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Greyhounds, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Leopards as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: -114

Series History

Lafayette have won ten out of their last 19 games against Loyola-Maryland.