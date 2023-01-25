Who's Playing
Loyola-Maryland @ Lafayette
Current Records: Loyola-Maryland 7-14; Lafayette 6-15
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Lafayette Leopards are heading back home. The Leopards and the Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds will face off in a Patriot battle at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Kirby Sports Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Loyola-Maryland winning the first 74-60 at home and Lafayette taking the second 77-68.
The matchup between Lafayette and the Lehigh Mountain Hawks this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Lafayette falling 61-49 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Forward Leo O'Boyle wasn't much of a difference maker for Lafayette; O'Boyle finished with only nine points on 3-for-10 shooting in his 35 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, the contest between the Greyhounds and the Boston University Terriers this past Saturday was not particularly close, with Loyola-Maryland falling 66-53. The top scorer for Loyola-Maryland was guard Kenneth Jones (16 points).
Lafayette is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. At 2-4 against the spread at home, they are no cash cow. That said, Loyola-Maryland isn't so hot on the road, where they are 3-7.
The losses put Lafayette at 6-15 and Loyola-Maryland at 7-14. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Lafayette has only been able to knock down 40.50% percent of their shots, which is the 12th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. The Greyhounds have experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 47.90% from the floor on average, which is the 352nd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Kirby Sports Center -- Easton, Pennsylvania
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Leopards are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Greyhounds, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Leopards as a 6-point favorite.
Over/Under: -114
Series History
Lafayette have won ten out of their last 19 games against Loyola-Maryland.
- Feb 16, 2022 - Lafayette 77 vs. Loyola-Maryland 68
- Jan 13, 2022 - Loyola-Maryland 74 vs. Lafayette 60
- Feb 14, 2021 - Loyola-Maryland 88 vs. Lafayette 69
- Feb 13, 2021 - Lafayette 97 vs. Loyola-Maryland 94
- Feb 08, 2021 - Lafayette 80 vs. Loyola-Maryland 76
- Feb 07, 2021 - Loyola-Maryland 75 vs. Lafayette 62
- Jan 17, 2021 - Lafayette 72 vs. Loyola-Maryland 70
- Jan 16, 2021 - Lafayette 77 vs. Loyola-Maryland 75
- Feb 23, 2020 - Loyola-Maryland 70 vs. Lafayette 68
- Jan 11, 2020 - Lafayette 65 vs. Loyola-Maryland 62
- Feb 17, 2019 - Lafayette 69 vs. Loyola-Maryland 64
- Jan 09, 2019 - Lafayette 85 vs. Loyola-Maryland 70
- Feb 11, 2018 - Lafayette 84 vs. Loyola-Maryland 67
- Jan 14, 2018 - Loyola-Maryland 83 vs. Lafayette 77
- Feb 28, 2017 - Loyola-Maryland 67 vs. Lafayette 64
- Jan 28, 2017 - Loyola-Maryland 70 vs. Lafayette 62
- Jan 02, 2017 - Lafayette 78 vs. Loyola-Maryland 69
- Jan 30, 2016 - Loyola-Maryland 84 vs. Lafayette 77
- Jan 02, 2016 - Loyola-Maryland 81 vs. Lafayette 78