Loyola-Maryland @ Lafayette

Current Records: Loyola-Maryland 7-14; Lafayette 6-15

The Lafayette Leopards will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Leopards and the Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds will face off in a Patriot battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Kirby Sports Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Loyola-Maryland winning the first 74-60 at home and Lafayette taking the second 77-68.

Lafayette received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 61-49 to the Lehigh Mountain Hawks. Forward Leo O'Boyle wasn't much of a difference maker for Lafayette; O'Boyle finished with only nine points on 3-for-10 shooting in his 35 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Loyola-Maryland lost to the Boston University Terriers on the road by a decisive 66-53 margin. Guard Kenneth Jones (16 points) was the top scorer for the Greyhounds.

The Leopards are now 6-15 while Loyola-Maryland sits at 7-14. Two stats to keep an eye on: Lafayette has only been able to knock down 40.50% percent of their shots, which is the 11th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Loyola-Maryland has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 47.90% from the floor on average, which is the 352nd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Kirby Sports Center -- Easton, Pennsylvania

Kirby Sports Center -- Easton, Pennsylvania

Series History

Lafayette have won ten out of their last 19 games against Loyola-Maryland.