Former Kansas basketball star Lagerald Vick charged with attempted murder in Memphis shooting

Former Kansas shooting guard Lagerald Vick is facing an attempted murder charge stemming from an alleged shooting at a July 4 party in his hometown of Memphis. The victim told police he was approached by a man with a handgun and shot in the back after attempting to run away, according to a police narrative obtained by multiple outlets.

Vick was picked out of a photo lineup by the victim. Bond was set at $1.5 million for Vick, who was also charged felony burglary and theft earlier this year. Vick, 29, last played professionally in 2024 in New Zealand.

Legal trouble has long been part of the story for Vick, who played for Kansas from 2015-19 after ranking as a five-star prospect in the Class of 2015. As a freshman, he was the subject of a Kansas investigation into allegations that he struck a female student, according to the Kansas City Star.

He was later linked to a felony vandalism case involving the alleged victim.

Despite his off-court woes, Vick made an on-court impact for Kansas during his final three seasons. He earned all-Big 12 honorable mention honors as a junior in 2018 for a Jayhawks team that reached the Final Four. Vick averaged 12.4 points on 43.5% 3-point shooting in five NCAA Tournament games that year.

Vick took a leave of absence in early February of the 2018-19 season — his senior year — and never returned. At the time, he was averaging 14.1 points per game on 45.5% 3-point shooting for a top-15 Kansas team. His skillset was missed during the Jayhawks' second-round NCAA Tournament loss to Auburn as KU hit just six 3-pointers.

After going undrafted in 2019, Vick played overseas for several years, first in Asia and then in Mexico and South America before landing in New Zealand.