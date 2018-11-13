Lagerald Vick goes off, scores career-high 32 points in No. 2 Kansas' victory against Vermont

Lagerald Vick transformed Monday into the definition of the man on fire gif to lead Kansas to a comfortable 84-68 victory against in the Jayhawks' home opener.

Vick finished with 32 points and knocked down all eight of his attempts from the 3-point line, the most consecutive made 3s without a miss in the program's illustrious history. He hit triples off the pass, off the dribble, from the corner -- you name it. Everything he flung at the rim from long range went in.

"He was good, he was so good, and he carried us," Hall of Fame coach Bill Self said. "If we didn't have him early in the game, we would have be down 12 or 14."

Vick's 32-point outing was a career high for him, surpassing his previous high of 28 set last season. His eight 3s tie Mario Chalmers and Billy Thomas for the second most made 3-pointers in a single game in KU basketball history.

KU as a team made 12 of 19 from distance. including Vick's uber-efficient line, but only three players – Udoka Azubuike, Quentin Grimes and Vick – finished in double figures against a Catamounts team that was picked to finish atop the America East this season.

Kansas dropped from 1 to 2 in the latest AP Top 25 poll released Monday despite toppling Michigan State in its lone contest before Monday. It improved to 2-0 on the season, and doesn't play again until Friday when Louisiana makes its way to Allen Fieldhouse.