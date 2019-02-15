Lakers' LeBron James praises game, character of Duke freshman sensation Zion Williamson

Duke freshman sensation Zion Williamson is widely expected to become the first overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, drawing both attention from scouts and comparisons to many -- including LeBron James -- more than halfway through his season with the Blue Devils.

James, who was recently on hand to watch Williamson in person, has been among the many who have noticed his special skills, too.

"What strikes me? His agility and his quickness," James told ESPN of Williamson. "For his size, how strong he is, to be able to move like the way he moves, he's very impressive. I mean, everybody can see the athleticism. That's obviously, that's ridiculous. But the speed and the quickness that he moves [with] at that size is very impressive."

James says Williamson isn't the only Duke star who catches his eye either, noting that his recent trip to Charlottesville, Va., to watch Virginia and Duke was a "no-brainer" decision both because of the talent on the court and logistically.

"I love what those young boys are doing over there," James told ESPN. "I love what Zion and RJ [Barrett] and Cam [Reddish] and Tre [Jones], I love what they're doing. So, [the trip] was a no-brainer. It was easy."

Comparing Williamson to LeBron would be getting over your skis, but the two are similar in a lot of ways. They were both famous high school athletes, they'll probably both (in six months) share the feeling of being No. 1 picks in the NBA draft, and both will have had high expectations as teenage stars tasked with changing the fortunes of the franchise that drafts them.

"I can relate in a sense of he's been covered since he was in high school and everybody is trying to compare him to the next this or the next that. But the best thing I've noticed is he seems like a good kid. He seems like he's got his head on straight," James told ESPN. "And when they asked him about, you know, guys in our league and people who cover our league talking about, 'If I was Zion Williamson, I would sit out for the rest of the year,' he was like, 'That's [silly]. Why? I'm here to play basketball. I love to play basketball. I'm here at Duke, I'm having fun. These are my friends. I'm having a great time. Why would I sit out?'

"That's the type of s--- that strikes me. Everybody gets so caught up in the game itself. I look at the intangibles. And he seems like he has great intangibles and seems like a great kid."

For LeBron, things turned out OK despite immense pressures and expectations that followed him. And considering Williamson's status as a near can't-miss prospect, it's fair to assume Williamson will follow in his steps in that regard, too.