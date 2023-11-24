Who's Playing

Bethune-Cook. Wildcats @ Lamar Cardinals

Current Records: Bethune-Cook. 3-1, Lamar 2-2

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Willett Hall -- Farmville, Virginia

Willett Hall -- Farmville, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

What to Know

Bethune-Cook. has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will face off against the Lamar Cardinals at 5:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Willett Hall. Bethune-Cook. will be strutting in after a win while Lamar will be stumbling in from a defeat.

On Monday, the Wildcats earned a 79-73 win over the Buccaneers.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals were just a bucket shy of victory on Saturday and fell 77-76 to the Tigers. Lamar was up 18 in the first but still couldn't manage to seal the deal.

The losing side was boosted by Cody Pennebaker, who scored 22 points along with 9 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Adam Hamilton, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 12 rebounds.

The Wildcats' win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 3-1. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 98.7 points per game. As for the Cardinals, their defeat dropped their record down to 2-2.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Bethune-Cook. have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 44 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Lamar struggles in that department as they've been even better at 46 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.