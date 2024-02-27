Halftime Report

Lamar is giving their home crowd exactly what they were hoping for. They have jumped out to a quick 31-25 lead against McNeese State.

Lamar came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

McNeese State Cowboys @ Lamar Cardinals

Current Records: McNeese State 24-3, Lamar 15-12

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Southland matchup on schedule as the McNeese State Cowboys and the Lamar Cardinals are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on February 26th at Montagne Center. McNeese State is coming into the match hot, having won their last five games.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 16 to 6 on the offensive boards, a fact McNeese State proved on Saturday. They took down the Cardinals 87-71.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead McNeese State to victory, but perhaps none more so than Christian Shumate, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and ten rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Antavion Collum, who scored 14 points along with five assists and five rebounds.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Lamar last Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a 75-61 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Islanders. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Lamar has scored all season.

The Cowboys pushed their record up to 24-3 with that victory, which was their 15th straight at home dating back to last season. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 84.3 points per game. As for the Cardinals, their loss ended a seven-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 15-12.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Monday as McNeese State and the Cardinals are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. McNeese State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 80 points per game. However, it's not like Lamar struggles in that department as they've been averaging 79.8 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

As for their next game, McNeese State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 10.5 points. This contest will be their 15th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 6-8 against the spread).

Odds

McNeese State is a big 10.5-point favorite against Lamar, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cowboys as a 11-point favorite.

The over/under is 148.5 points.

Series History

Lamar has won 6 out of their last 10 games against McNeese State.