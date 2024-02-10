Who's Playing

Nicholls State Colonels @ Lamar Cardinals

Current Records: Nicholls State 12-10, Lamar 12-10

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Southland matchup on schedule as the Lamar Cardinals and the Nicholls State Colonels are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 10th at Montagne Center. Lamar will be looking to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

It's hard to win when you're outrebounded 16 to 6 on offense, a fact Lamar found out the hard way on Saturday. They fell 79-71 to the Islanders.

Nicholls State aren't just finding sucess at home, as their game on Monday extended their overall winning streak to four. They walked away with a 73-66 victory over the Demons. The score was all tied up 35-35 at the break, but Nicholls State was the better team in the second half.

The Cardinals' loss dropped their record down to 12-10. As for the Colonels, they are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six matches, which provided a massive bump to their 12-10 record this season.

As for their game on Saturday, Lamar is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a five game streak of covering the spread when playing as the favorites at home.

Lamar came out on top in a nail-biter against the Colonels when the teams last played back in January, sneaking past 78-76. Does Lamar have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Colonels turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Lamar is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Nicholls State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 150.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Nicholls State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Lamar.