Who's Playing

SF Austin Lumberjacks @ Lamar Cardinals

Current Records: SF Austin 7-8, Lamar 9-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Montagne Center -- Beaumont, Texas

Montagne Center -- Beaumont, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

SF Austin and Lamar are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2018, but not for long. Both will face off in a Southland battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Montagne Center. The Lumberjacks' defense has only allowed 63.4 points per game this season, so the Cardinals' offense will have their work cut out for them.

SF Austin's usually-dominant defense will be looking to make up for Monday's dud, when Houston Chr. offense got past them with ease. SF Austin fell 83-73 to Houston Chr. on Monday. The Lumberjacks didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

SF Austin struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in March of 2024.

Meanwhile, Lamar entered their tilt with Incarnate Word on Monday with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. They walked away with a 72-58 win over the Cardinals.

SF Austin now has a losing record at 7-8. As for Lamar, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won eight of their last nine games, which provided a massive bump to their 9-6 record this season.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: SF Austin has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 39.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Lamar struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.7. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

SF Austin was able to grind out a solid victory over Lamar in their previous meeting back in February of 2022, winning 70-56. Does SF Austin have another victory up their sleeve, or will Lamar turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Lamar and SF Austin both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.