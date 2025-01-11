Who's Playing

SF Austin Lumberjacks @ Lamar Cardinals

Current Records: SF Austin 7-8, Lamar 9-6

How To Watch

What to Know

SF Austin and Lamar are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2018, but not for long. Both will face off in a Southland battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Montagne Center. Coming off a loss in a game the Lumberjacks were expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

SF Austin's usually-dominant defense will be looking to make up for Monday's dud, when Houston Chr. offense got past them with ease. SF Austin fell 83-73 to Houston Chr. on Monday. The Lumberjacks have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

SF Austin struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in March of 2024.

Meanwhile, Lamar entered their tilt with Incarnate Word on Monday with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. They walked away with a 72-58 win over the Cardinals.

SF Austin now has a losing record at 7-8. As for Lamar, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won eight of their last nine games, which provided a massive bump to their 9-6 record this season.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: SF Austin has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 39.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Lamar struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.7. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

While only Lamar took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking forward, Lamar is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, take note: SF Austin is a solid 5-2 against the spread when playing on the road.

Odds

Lamar is a solid 5.5-point favorite against SF Austin, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 129.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Lamar and SF Austin both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.