Southern Miss Golden Eagles @ Lamar Cardinals

Current Records: Southern Miss 5-5, Lamar 5-5

What to Know

Lamar will be in front of their home fans on Monday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will be home for the holidays to greet the Southern Miss Golden Eagles at 8:00 p.m. ET at Montagne Center. Southern Miss took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Lamar, who comes in off a win.

Last Thursday, the Cardinals got the win against the Warhawks by a conclusive 97-73. The win was just what Lamar needed coming off of a 90-70 loss in their prior contest.

Meanwhile, after some red-hot offensive attacks in their last three contests, Southern Miss finally fizzled out on Wednesday. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 67-48 punch to the gut against the Cowboys. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Southern Miss has scored all season.

The Cardinals' win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 5-5. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 100.3 points per game. As for the Golden Eagles, their defeat dropped their record down to 5-5.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Lamar have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Southern Miss struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.1 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Lamar was dealt a punishing 91-65 loss at the hands of Southern Miss when the teams last played back in December of 2022. Can Lamar avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Southern Miss is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Lamar, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 149 points.

Southern Miss has won all of the games they've played against Lamar in the last 3 years.